UK airline put in administration, cancels all scheduled flights

Last week, India sold its first sovereign green bonds worth a total of Rs80 billion
Regional British airline Flybe has ceased trading and cancelled all scheduled flights, the company said on Saturday.
Flybe posted on Twitter that it had been placed into administration, adding that flights to and from Britain would not be rescheduled. "David Pike and Mike Pink of Interpath have been appointed administrators," it said.
Paul Smith, consumer director at the country's Civil Aviation Authority, said in a statement, "Flybe's decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers."
Flybe was trying to revive after collapsing in March 2020 on a plunge in demand due to Covid-19.
ALSO READ:
Last week, India sold its first sovereign green bonds worth a total of Rs80 billion
Airline currently flies to 36 destinations in 25 different countries from Abu Dhabi
The withdrawal from Russia and a cost-cutting programme cost H&M almost 2.6 billion Swedish kronor
Rupee plunged after exchange rate cap removed as central bank's forex reserves down to critical level
Shares tank 20% as US short-seller report sparks selloff
DLD issued a total of 9,047 real estate permits and 6,479 real estate licences in 2022, a growth of 46.6 per cent and 53 per cent, respectively, from 2021
The bank’s fourth-quarter net profit dropped to Dh2.5 billion from Dh 2.9 million in Q3’22, reflecting prudent provisioning and conservative asset valuations
The bank’s total assets increased by 15 per cent to Dh75 billion while customer financing rose by 14 per cent to Dh48.4 billion