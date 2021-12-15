ASUS Announces Vivobook Pro 14X OLED in UAE For Content Creators
Futuristic next-level 14" creator OLED laptops with ASUS DialPad, AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics
ASUS today announced Vivobook Pro 14X OLED M7400, the high-performance laptop designed for aspiring and lifestyle creators. It boasts a futuristic design with an anodized 0° Black, enhanced with on-trend detailing such as a warning-striped Enter key and a Warning Orange ESC key.
Vivobook Pro 14X OLED delivers all the performance needed by young creators, with AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HX Mobile Processors, pro-grade NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti graphics, an ultra-fast 1 TB SSD and a 63 Wh high-capacity battery. The creator-focused laptop also features the unique ASUS DialPad, a virtual rotary controller in the touchpad that allows intuitive fingertip control of parameters in popular Adobe® creative apps. Presenting a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut by the 2.8K OLED PANTONE® Validated NanoEdge displays, creators can now unlock the creative future with a breeze.
Exclusive ASUS DialPad
ASUS DialPad is the world's first virtual rotary touchpad control interface, configured via the new Creator Hub app. It gives creators intuitive control of adjustments in popular Adobe® creative apps, including After Effects®, Photoshop®, Premiere® Pro and Lightroom® Classic, so they can stay fully focused on the task at hand. Inspired by feedback from professional creators and external hardware control interfaces, ASUS DialPad is designed to enhance every part of the editing process and inspire creativity with fully customizable control of app parameters, going far beyond the capabilities of a traditional keyboard and mouse combination.
Power to discover
Aspiring creators can start their journey of discovery with Vivobook Pro 14X OLED: the high performance will boost their productivity and allow them to enjoy easy creativity anytime, anywhere. The laptops are powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Mobile Processor, which delivers unprecedented performance in an ultrathin laptop. With up to pro-grade NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and an ultra-fast 1 TB PCIe® SSD, they're ready for anything, whether it's high-pressure multitasking, tough multimedia editing, or just some laid-back gaming. The dual-fan cooling system and ASUS IceCool Plus technology ensures that the laptops stay cool and quiet for maximum performance, with three fan profiles to choose from in the MyASUS app, while the high-capacity 63 Wh battery empowers non-stop creativity.
Beyond brilliant
Vivobook Pro 14X OLED has a 2.8K OLED NanoEdge 400-nit display, boasting a 16:10 aspect ratio that provides 18% more screen space than a 16:9 display, making it easier to accommodate creative app toolbars. The displays are PANTONE Validated for industry-standard color accuracy and have a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut for ultra-vivid colors. They boast a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio that delivers stunning levels of realism, making them perfect for high-refresh-rate gaming or on-the-go entertainment. For better eye care, the displays are TÜV-certified for low blue-light levels.
Uncompromised productivity
Vivobook Pro 14X OLED are designed for non-stop productivity, with super-useful features that make on-the-go life easier. WiFi 6 allows users to load online content in the blink of an eye, and it’s made even better by ASUS WiFi Master Premium technology, which includes ASUS WiFi SmartConnect. WiFi SmartConnect automatically selects the best WiFi source, so the laptop connects seamlessly to the best WiFi signal and known mobile hotspots.
ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology ensures the best communications experience, using machine learning to isolate unwanted noise from human speech. The ClearVoice Mic feature filters out local ambient noise, and Multi-Presenter mode normalizes individual voices during group calls. The ClearVoice Speaker feature filters out all incoming ambient noise.
An integrated webcam privacy shield slides over the webcam for instant privacy, keeping users undisturbed and out of the spotlight when needed. For secure password-free login, there's a built-in fingerprint sensor on the power button that works seamlessly with Windows Hello.
AVAILABILITY & PRICING
ASUS Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (M7400) will be available from 16th December 2021 in UAE from Virgin Megastore, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, Emax, Computronic, AL Ershad and Amazon.
Price starts from 5,999 AED