An Inside Look into Giampaolo Ienna’s Incredible Journey to the Top in the Real Estate Industry
The real estate industry is regarded as one of the toughest industries to break into and establish your presence. It’s a highly competitive industry with well-established real estate firms and individual brands. Breaking through as an agent or broker can be challenging and may take you years of hard work and resilience trying to win the market.
Buying a new home or any other property in the real estate industry is also considered n major investment to an individual. They will want to execute it under someone they can trust. It, therefore, becomes tough and challenging for new realtors to land their first deal in the industry.
But this does not imply that there are no successful realtors who have established their way from the bottom to the top through pure hard work and commitment. There are definitely thousands of them who share different inspiring stories to motivate others to achieve the same.
Giampaolo Ienna is one of these successful realtors in the industry. Giampaolo is a self-taught and self-made real estate broker in the NYC market. The industry identifies him as the go-to celebrity broker for his expansive real estate portfolio, mainly composed of celebrities and prominent personalities in the country. His expertise and straightforward approach that factors in all the client's needs and wants makes him the ideal person for all their needs. Essentially, Giampaolo is who you need to go to for finding ideal off-market properties, including apartments, buildings, houses, and hotels for sale.
Giampaolo found his way into real estate about ten years ago but fully ventured into the industry in 2018. He has spent the better part of his career working in the hospitality industry and as a nightclub DJ. He had been handling the three jobs until recently when he decided to drop the others and fully concentrate on real estate.
Giampaolo was born in Italy but moved to New York back in 2009 in search of a better life. At the time, he did not have sufficient money to cater for his basic needs, and he soon found himself homeless, spending nights on a bench on 6th Avenue and Hudson Street. It’s this harsh life that pushed him into the hospitality industry to cover the bills. The industry also provided him with a potential real estate client base. Working as a VIP director at the Hunt and Fish Club in New York City, he would meet and invite some of his potential clients to his office in the morning.
Choosing to drop the music industry was Giampaolo’s wish to grow into new things. He finally played with his music maestro Claudio Coccoluto and came to the realization that music wasn’t bringing him the money he really wanted. And it was ideally the real estate industry that provided him with the perfect opportunity to expand. He has since spent the last three years doing real estate full-time in different markets, including New York, Los Angeles, the Hamptons, and Miami.
His ambition is to rebuild his family's wealth. His grandpa was the most successful developer in Sicily in the ‘90s, and he wants him to see the fruits of his labors return to his family. His dream is to become a billionaire and own numerous properties.