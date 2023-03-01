35 years and counting: Joyalukkas celebrates milestone anniversary

Jeweller projected a short film showcasing the brand's growth story on the Burj Khalifa

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 6:37 PM

Joyalukkas Jewellery, the largest retail chain in the world owned by a single family, is marking a significant milestone this month by celebrating its 35th anniversary. The brand went from opening its very first store in the UAE in 1988 to being recognised as a Superbrand for 8 years in a row. Three and a half decades, several prestigious awards and millions of delighted customers later, the brand’s promise, passion and commitment has remained the same through the years.

The company’s anniversary celebration started on a grand note. On February 28th, Joyalukkas projected a short film showcasing the brand's growth story over the years on the iconic Burj Khalifa. This was a grand spectacle for the viewers.

Joy Alukkas, Founder and Chairman of Joyalukkas Group, said: “I fondly remember opening our first showroom in the UAE 35 years ago. My father, Alukka Joseph Varghese, opened his first jewellery store in India in 1956. Inspired by his vision, my dream has always been to ornament the world. It gives me great pleasure to witness the heights to which we have grown. On this occasion, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the visionary leaders of the UAE and the millions of customers and associates who have continuously showered us with their love and trust. Though our presence extends across the world, we will always be headquartered in the UAE. Our success has been powered by the sense of belonging and commitment of our longstanding employees and our talented customer facing team. It is not just about the jewellery that we sell, but also about how we make people feel when they are in our stores. This event marks just the beginning of our anniversary celebrations. Through the rest of the year, we will be having several initiatives for every one of our stakeholders in a distinct manner including customers, suppliers and our employees who have all contributed immensely to our success.”

One of the many events planned for the anniversary is a special sales promotion for customers over a period of 35 days. 100 customers in the UAE will get a chance to share the joy of the celebration by winning 3.5 kg of gold. (35gm each) and 35 per cent discount on making charges all Jewellery purchase.

Under the leadership of Joy Alukkas, the group has grown into a successful multi business company operating under the name, “Joyalukkas Group” with a footprint spanning 11 countries. The firm operates 150 jewellery stores, 75 money exchanges and other business verticals with a workforce of 9000 plus employees and caters to over 10 million customers across the globe.

Over the years, Joyalukkas Jewellery has received many prestigious awards such as the Dubai Quality Awards from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and the Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Retail ME Awards, Super brand (8 years in a row) and Dubai Services Excellence award. Joyalukkas received recognition from the Limca Book of Records for its Chennai showroom as the largest jewellery showroom in the world to date.

John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director of Joyalukkas Group said: “This is indeed a very proud moment for all of us. Heading into our 36th year and onwards serves as an opportunity to reflect on our wonderful journey. We have witnessed the rise and fall of many companies in these challenging times. The luxury retail business is evolving at a very fast pace. We have not only survived but also thrived and flourished while expanding into new markets. Our success can be attributed to our openness to take risks and rise to challenges thus creating new opportunities for further growth. We have evolved continuously to gear up for the future while staying rooted in our heritage. Joyalukkas Jewellery has accomplished this in style and will continue to do so. We look forward to a future of endless possibilities for our business.”