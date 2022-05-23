UAE flights: Abu Dhabi airport re-opens Terminal 2

Campbell Wilson was also the founding CEO of low-cost carrier Scoot
Aviation1 week ago
Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) recently re-opened Terminal 2, where five airline partners are now operating over 50 weekly flights bringing the total number of airlines operating from all terminals at AUH to 26. The move followed an increase in passenger volumes, routes and airlines.
The scheduled ramp-up of the terminal will take place during May with the addition of 21 weekly flights. Retail and Duty-Free services are being reintroduced, offering passengers a full range of choices before their flight.
Authorities earlier announced that Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) welcomed 2.56 million guests in the first quarter of 2022.
The airport now offers flights to 99 destinations across the globe on 26 airlines compared to 81 destinations on 18 carriers during Q1 2021.
