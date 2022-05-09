Dubai airport runway closure from today: Authority issues tips for smooth travel experience

The northern runway will be closed during May and June 2022
Travel1 week ago
Dubai Airports has confirmed that the Northern Runway Rehabilitation project at Dubai International (DXB) will begin today, May 9, until June 22.
The essential works being carried out will see the world’s busiest international airport’s operations reduce to a single-runway operation.
To minimise disruption to guests, more than 1,000 flights per week are scheduled to arrive and depart from Dubai World Central (DWC) during the 45-day period, with the majority of those flights being operated by flydubai, Spice Jet and Indigo.
Dubai Airports is working with the airlines, control authorities, commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth and comfortable guest experience for all customers.
Those travelling during this short transition period can enjoy a smooth journey by following a few simple tips:
> Check departure airport and terminal before travelling by contacting the chosen airline or by visiting https://www.dubaiairports.ae/.
> Use the complimentary bus service between all terminals at DXB and DWC.
> Take advantage of special rates with Uber using code DWC2022 on the Uber App.
> Passengers travelling from DWC can enjoy complimentary parking at the airport.
> Enjoy DWC’s facilities including restaurants, duty free shopping and lounges to relax before the flight.
ALSO READ:
The northern runway will be closed during May and June 2022
Travel1 week ago
The low-cost carrier will be operating the route from May 13
Travel1 week ago
This comes after the UAE lifted a travel ban on unvaccinated Emiratis
Travel2 weeks ago
A promotion of 20 per cent off on some flights is also available
Travel2 weeks ago
Some EU carriers have reportedly requested foreign governments to raise the issue with the Union
Travel3 weeks ago
The mega event expedited the recovery of the local economy after the Covid-19 pandemic
Travel3 weeks ago
How Crown changed the culinary scene of the hill station in Tamil Nadu
Travel1 month ago