Dubai Airports to recruit new batch of firefighters after 23 trainees graduate

It maintains one of the largest airport fire services departments

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 1:36 PM

The first batch of Emirati firefighters has graduated from the Dubai Airports’ emergency services training programme. The programme is structured to develop a world-class Emirati firefighting team at Dubai International (DXB) trained to respond to any possible emergency.

Following the first batch of graduates, which included 23 trainees, Dubai Airports is actively recruiting the next cohort of Emiratis to join its firefighting team.

The new programme empowers and enables UAE citizens to succeed in the Airport Fire Services department and improve their broader professional competence in the aviation sector. Graduates completed a 14-week intensive training programme that comprised six weeks of English language training provided in partnership with the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT). This was followed by an intensive eight-week firefighting training programme provided through International Fire Training Centre-Serco at Dubai World Central (DWC) airport.

Dubai Airports maintains one of the largest airport fire services departments in the world across two airports. The department is fully equipped with a fleet of Aviation Rosenbauer vehicles armed with the latest aircraft firefighting technologies and safety controls, domestic vehicles, MICC (Mobile incident Command vehicle) to monitor incidents, water tankers, as well as rescue stairs vehicles at each location.

Majed Al Joker, Dubai Airports Chief Operating Officer, said: “This initiative is aligned with the UAE’s national agenda and is part of Dubai Airports’ broader commitment to support our Emiratisation goals while empowering young Emirati leaders to compete and become part of the workforce at one of world’s most important aviation hubs.”

ALSO READ: