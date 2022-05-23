Partners exhibited excellence and professionalism in their cooperation: Major General Ahmed Mohamed Rafie
The INSACOG has confirmed the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus in India — one case in Tamil Nadu and another in Telangana.
BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said a 19-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu has been found infected with the BA.4 sub-variant of the virus.
The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated. She had no travel history.
Earlier, a South African national was reported positive for the BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron on arrival at the Hyderabad airport.
In another case, an 80-year-old man in Telangana has tested positive for the BA.5 sub-variant of the virus. He has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated. The patient had no travel history.
“Contact tracing of the BA.4 and BA.5 patients is being undertaken as a precautionary measure,” the INSACOG said.
The two Omicron sub-variants are circulating globally. These were first reported in South Africa earlier this year and are now being reported in several other countries.
The INSACOG said these sub-variants have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalisation.
