Sharjah emergency drill tests airport's ability to tackle bomb threats

The exercise was aimed at ensuring that all teams and equipment are fully prepared and rapid response could be carried out in various scenarios

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 6:08 PM

Local authorities on Thursday conducted an emergency exercise that tested the capability of Sharjah International Airport to deal with bomb threats.

From civil aviation authorities to the police, customs, airlines, and emergency response teams, all participants of this year's drill showed that they are fully prepared for a bomb blast scenario and the consequences that may follow.

The drill also focused on the level of coordination between various entities to ensure that the best procedures are applied to crisis management.

Led by Sharjah's Department of Civil Aviation, the drill saw the participation of several government departments, partners, and representatives of major airlines. Other entities — such as Sharjah Aviation Services SAS, General Directorate of Civil Defense in Sharjah, Sharjah Police,National Ambulance, Sharjah Customs, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Sharjah, Red Crescent — also took part in the exercise.

Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of Department of Civil Aviation, said the exercise was aimed at ensuring that all teams and equipment are always ready for any untoward incidents. It ensured that rapid response could be carried out in various scenarios.

ALSO READ:

The drill was conducted in compliance with the requirements of the General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, commended Sharjah Airport personnel for their professionalism and level of preparation, making sure that they can protect the safety and security of passengers.

“These training exercises are a crucial component of the periodic training and qualification programmes related to general safety and risk management. It is a part of our continuous plans to improve the efficiency of the staff as well as the airport's services and operations. They also serve as an essential tool to improve coordination between all the departments of the Airport and the various other government entities and institutions," Al Midfa said.

The exercise was also attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Thani, Director of Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah; and Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Airport Authority, and Maj-Gen Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, in addition to other officials.

The drill's success demonstrated the effectiveness of the response capabilities of the Department of Civil Aviation and Sharjah Airport Authority. It also identified potential risks that need to be addressed as part of the authorities' strategic plan.

ALSO READ: