UAE flights: Indian consulate issues revised guidelines for passengers with single name in passport

Earlier this week, Air India Express said in a circular to travel agents that Indian these travellers will not be accepted by UAE immigration

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 11:02 AM

The guidelines for Indian passengers with a single name on their passports have been updated. Earlier this week, Air India Express said in a circular to travel agents that “any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration and the passenger will be considered as INAD" — a term which stands for inadmissible passenger.

The Consulate General of India, Dubai, on Thursday issued the amended guidelines in a social media post on Thursday.

>> If the visa is issued with more than one name: Passenger may have father's/family name mentioned in the second page.

>> For passenger eligible for visa on arrival: Passenger may have father's/family name mentioned in the second page.

