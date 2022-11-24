Flydubai flight safely lands after diversion due to security threat

Singapore Airlines, which is already projecting to be at 76% capacity by the end of this year, carried 1.46 million people in September
A flydubai flight from Warsaw to Dubai has been diverted to Turkey’s Istanbul airport due to a security threat.
The Dubai-based budget carrier’s spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times that the flight landed safely at Ankara International Airport on Thursday, November 24.
“Flydubai flight FZ 1830 from Warsaw International airport (WAW) to Dubai International (DXB) has diverted to Ankara International Airport (ESB) on November 24 as a precautionary measure following claims of a security threat. The aircraft safely landed at 03:17 local time and was met with the local authorities,” said the statement.
“Our highly trained crew followed standard operating procedures and the aircraft was cleared for departure at 06:47 local time. We apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience caused to their travel plans. The safety and security of our passengers and crew are our number one priority,” it said.
