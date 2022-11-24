UAE: Budget airline announces two new European destinations

Dubai carrier is the largest operator of Airbus A380, with close to 80 aircraft presently in active service
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has launched two new routes from Abu Dhabi to Kazan and Yekaterinburg in Russia effective December 29.
With the addition of the new direct flights that connects passengers from Abu Dhabi to Koltsovo International Airport and Kazan International Air, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi now serves 28 routes, including Alexandria, Sohag, Cairo, Dhaka, Khartoum, Chittagong, Kathmandu, Muscat, Salalah, Sarajevo, Trabzon, Tbilisi, Faisalabad, Multan, Cochin, Calicut, Trivandrum, Istanbul, Sabiha, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bahrain, Beirut, Kuwait, and Moscow.
Starting December 29, flights to Yekaterinburg from Abu Dhabi will depart at 9.05am and the return flight from Yekaterinburg will take off at 16.25 and touch Abu Dhabi airport at 20.50.
Flights to Kazan will begin operating from December 30 and the departure time is 9am. The return flight will leave Kazan at 14.05 and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 20.05 (Tuesday-Friday)
Travellers can now book their direct flights between the cities by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
