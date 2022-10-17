India: Justice Chandrachud appointed as chief justice; to assume office on Nov 9

He will succeed Justice U U Lalit to become the 50th Chief Justice of India

Justice DY Chandrachud. — ANI file

By ANI Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 8:40 PM

President Draupadi Murmu appointed Justice DY Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India with effect from November 9, tweeted Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Justice DY Chandrachud’s formal oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Justice of India will be held on November 9.

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President appoints Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22,” tweeted Rijiju.

Justice Chandrachud will succeed Justice U U Lalit to become the 50th chief justice. He will have a tenure till November 10, 2024.

Justice Chandrachud is the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court. His father Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India, serving from February 2, 1978, to July 11, 1985.

Justice Chandrachud, born on November 11, 1959, was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016. He was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court until his appointment to the supreme court.

He had also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until his appointment as a judge in the Bombay High Court.