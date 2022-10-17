India: Justice Chandrachud appointed as chief justice; to assume office on Nov 9

'All of us will die’: 4 friends die in car crash chasing 300kmph while live streaming on Facebook
The BMW rammed into a truck and was reduced to a mangled mess, leading to the passengers' falling out of the car
President Draupadi Murmu appointed Justice DY Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India with effect from November 9, tweeted Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Justice DY Chandrachud’s formal oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Justice of India will be held on November 9.
“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President appoints Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22,” tweeted Rijiju.
Justice Chandrachud will succeed Justice U U Lalit to become the 50th chief justice. He will have a tenure till November 10, 2024.
Justice Chandrachud is the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court. His father Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India, serving from February 2, 1978, to July 11, 1985.
Justice Chandrachud, born on November 11, 1959, was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016. He was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court until his appointment to the supreme court.
ALSO READ:
He had also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until his appointment as a judge in the Bombay High Court.
The BMW rammed into a truck and was reduced to a mangled mess, leading to the passengers' falling out of the car
Police suspect that the old victim might have been killed while she was asleep
The voting will be done between 10am and 4pm on Monday, after which the results will be declared on Wednesday, October 19
Efforts on to end the highly infectious disease in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the last two countries where the virus continues to circulate
Police are searching for the married man who locked his house and is now absconding
The police and intelligence agencies are vigilant as the mail threatens to blow up the Himalayan temples of Kedarnath and Badrinath
The fire erupted in the early hours of the morning with flammable foam accelerating the blaze, taking firefighters three hours to extinguish it
Xi, 69, is widely expected to win a third leadership term at the conclusion of the week-long congress that began on Sunday morning