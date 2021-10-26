An In-depth Look into Mads Kristensen's Rise to Success in the Business World
Mads Kristensen is a 39-year-old entrepreneur and sports enthusiast from Denmark. He is a renowned former professional boxer in the Denmark MMA arena, where he left a mark as one of the best ever to grace the ring. Mads has also left a mark in the business world with numerous venturers spread across various industries. He turned his passion for biking into a business opportunity, and today, he is one of the top entrepreneurs in the country. Mads runs a construction company, bar, disco, events, and tattoo businesses, which are doing exceptionally well. His tattoo brand, Fashion Tattoo, is one of the top and most prominent brands in the industry, with numerous chains in Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and Germany.
Mads' rise to the summit of the business world is a classic story of hard work, discipline, and resilience in defying all odds. His childhood was marked with a lot of angst, including being thrown out of 11 schools. He was a hard street kid and a Hell’s Angels member who heeded to no advice from his parents. He enjoyed being a member of the Hell’s Angels in Aarhus, Denmark, as he loved the "free life" and riding a motorcycle, which was his first life adventure.
All this changed in 2011 when Mads decided to leave the club and mend his relationship with his father, who did not want to do anything with him as long as he was a club member. He started delving into the tattoo business as that's the only business line he knew. With hard work and determination, Mads achieved success in his business, attracting his father’s attention, who invited him to work in his construction business.
Having a good relationship with his father and working together gave him inspiration and motivation to better his life. His exceptional hard work and work ethic also played a big role in shaping his business career. From there, he has grown his numerous businesses, including his internationally accredited tattoo parlors. Mads has also greatly changed as a person in many different aspects.
"I have changed in many aspects. I think much more of my actions and what consequences they will have. I have also learned to be more patient, which is very hard sometimes," says Mads.
Mads is now living a dream life, with the pleasure of exploring his other interests. He is a great sports fanatic and loves to spend his free time playing tennis or soccer, but nothing matches his love for boxing. He has done everything from MMA, kickboxing, and regular boxing, which tops his list of hobbies. To Mads, boxing has helped him build his self-confidence, which is essential for success in the business world.
Mads is also working hard to motivate other people to find success. He believes that everyone can become whoever they want to be provided they adopt the right mindset. His advice is to never let challenges get the better of you. Instead, be bold enough to convert those challenges into opportunities to better your tomorrow.
"I would tell people NOT to give up when things get hard, of course, they will, life ain't easy, and it's not a bed of roses, but like I always tell my employees, ‘There is never a problem, ONLY a solution," adds Mads.