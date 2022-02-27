Ukraine rejects Belarus as location for talks with Russia

No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were immediately available: Police
World8 hours ago
Ukraine’s president says his country is ready for peace talks with Russia but not in Belarus, which was a staging ground for Moscow’s 3-day-old invasion.
Speaking in a video message Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named Warsaw, Bratislava, Istanbul, Budapest or Baku as alternative venues. He said other locations are also possible but made clear that Ukraine doesn’t accept Russia’s selection of Belarus.
The Kremlin said Sunday that a Russian delegation had arrived in the Belarusian city of Homel for talks with Ukrainian officials. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the delegation includes military officials and diplomats.
“The Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians,” Peskov said.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with troops moving from Moscow’s ally Belarus in the north, and also from the east and south.
ALSO READ:
No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were immediately available: Police
World8 hours ago
A French official says EU members are close to agreeing to exclude Russia from the SWIFT international payment system
World14 hours ago
Challenger 2 tanks and armoured vehicles have arrived in Estonia from Germany
World15 hours ago
In a video message Saturday, he said that Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents offered to help organize talks
World15 hours ago
The Netherlands is also jointly considering with Germany sending a Patriot air defence system to a NATO group in Slovakia
World15 hours ago
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to evacuate citizens
World16 hours ago
He first gained fame for his role in the TV series 'Servant of the People'
World16 hours ago
The two had been reporting near the northeastern city of Okhtyrka
World16 hours ago