LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Google blocks RT, other Russian channels from earning ad dollars

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Google blocks RT, other Russian channels from earning ad dollars

SWIFT international payments system said it was preparing to implement steps by the West against some Russian banks.

Published: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 8:58 AM Last updated: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 9:09 AM

Western allies announced sweeping new sanctions against Moscow, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine's forces were repelling Russian troops advancing on Kyiv. The SWIFT international payments system said it was preparing to implement steps by the West against some Russian banks, a move that will inflict a crippling economic blow to Moscow but also cause much pain to Western companies and banks. Meanwhile, at least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed in Russia's invasion, the head of the Ukrainian Health Ministry was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying. Russian forces blew up a natural gas pipeline in Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, while Russian-backed separatists said Ukraine had blown up an oil terminal in the breakaway Luhansk province. Russia continues to supply Europe with gas via Ukraine.

Ukraine has denied that it was refusing to negotiate a ceasefire with Russia but said it was not ready to accept ultimatums or unacceptable conditions.

8.45am: Google blocks RT, other Russian channels from earning ad dollars

Alphabet Inc's Google barred on Saturday Russia's state-owned media outlet RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos, similar to a move by Facebook after the invasion of Ukraine.

Citing "extraordinary circumstances," Google's YouTube unit said it was "pausing a number of channels’ ability to monetize on YouTube." These included several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions, such as those by the European Union.

Ad placement is largely controlled by YouTube.

Google added later that it was also barring Russian state-funded media outlets from using its ad technology to generate revenue on their own websites and apps.

In addition, the Russian media will not be able to buy ads through Google Tools or place ads on Google services such as search and Gmail, spokesman Michael Aciman said.

"We’re actively monitoring new developments and will take further steps if necessary," Aciman said.

7.20am: SWIFT preparing to comply with curbs on Russian banks

The SWIFT international payments system said on Saturday it was preparing to implement Western nations' new measures targeting certain Russian banks in coming days.

6.40am: Trump condemns invasion, again hints at 2024 presidential run

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said he was praying for Ukrainians, marking a shift of tone from earlier this week when he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump delivered his remarks at the CPAC conservative gathering in Florida a few hours after the United States and allies announced sweeping new sanctions that would kick some Russian banks off the main global payments systems and limit the ability of Russia's central bank to support the rouble.