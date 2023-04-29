Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Turkey's Kahramanmaras

This province was the epicentre of the tremors that left over 50,000 dead in February

By APP Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 2:24 PM

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 4.55am (2.55am GMT) on Saturday in Turkey's Kahramanmaras province.

The epicentre was the Goksun district, according to information on the website of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency.

It was determined that the quake occurred at a depth of 7km.

Kahramanmaras was the epicenter of the February 6 twin earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes that struck 11 Turkish provinces — Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

The tragedy, which left over 50,000 dead, affected around 14 million people in the country and many others in northern Syria.

ALSO READ: