Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes New Zealand, tsunami warning issued: USGS

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km

By Reuters Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 6:19 AM

An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude struck the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS added. A tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System said.

