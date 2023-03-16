Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes New Zealand, tsunami warning issued: USGS

More than 5,600 tonnes of garbage had piled up by Monday, drawing complaints from some district mayors
An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude struck the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS added. A tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System said.
ALSO READ:
More than 5,600 tonnes of garbage had piled up by Monday, drawing complaints from some district mayors
Sunak and his family were filmed walking their pet at Hyde Park, where signs clearly state that all dogs must be kept on leads
In a Facebook post in 2020, Eleanor Williams, 22, had accused three South Asian men of beating, abusing and trafficking her, stoking racial tensions in her hometown
New chatbot programed to be more restrained in dealing with potentially dangerous topics and given a set of "principles" by its creators for safety
Analysis found Covid-19 related stress had the greatest impact on pregnant females who had a tendency to worry, felt lonely, or had a low tolerance for uncertainty
Fellow industry veteran Mohanlal called for stringent action against violators of safety norms
The quake was estimated at a depth of 200 km, says the EMSC
Agreement struck after talks with UN as Russian foreign minister alleges that a twin deal on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertiliser was not being respected