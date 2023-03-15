Turkey-Syria earthquake: Greek boy invited to embassy by ambassador asks for donations for victims instead of birthday gift

The quake was estimated at a depth of 200 km, says the EMSC
A Greek boy has asked for donations to quake-hit Turkey as gifts for his birthday.
Ambassador for the Turkish Embassy in Athens and Ambassador, Cagatay Erciyes, invited 11-year-old Filip and his friends to celebrate his birthday – but Filip opted for a different type of celebration.
The young boy and his friends made donations to Turkey for the boy's birthday instead, rather than buying him any gifts.
On February 6, two powerful quakes struck southern Turkey.
The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors were centered in Kahramanmaras, and rocked 10 other provinces – Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig. Some 13.5 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.
Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the tremors that struck in fewer than 10 hours.
More than 50,000 people were killed by the back-to-back quakes in Turkey, according to the latest official figures. Thousands of others were injured.
ALSO READ:
The quake was estimated at a depth of 200 km, says the EMSC
Agreement struck after talks with UN as Russian foreign minister alleges that a twin deal on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertiliser was not being respected
Jake Sullivan says the submarine plan illustrates Washington's long-term vow to guarding peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region
Arrest warrants could be issued against Russian officials for forcibly deporting children from Ukraine and targeting civilian infrastructure
Some Malayalam news channels and social media say the Naatu Naatu music composer grew up listening to the sound of carpentry
We asked ChatGPT which factors triggered the financial doomsday
Diplomats to decide on final draft of 20-page warning about global warming prepared by IPCC scientists, which will be unveiled at Dubai conference
Her victory comes almost 90 years after Luise Rainer, a white actor, won the same category for donning 'yellowface' to play a Chinese villager in 'The Good Earth'