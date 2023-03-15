Turkey-Syria earthquake: Greek boy invited to embassy by ambassador asks for donations for victims instead of birthday gift

A Greek boy has asked for donations to quake-hit Turkey as gifts for his birthday.

Ambassador for the Turkish Embassy in Athens and Ambassador, Cagatay Erciyes, invited 11-year-old Filip and his friends to celebrate his birthday – but Filip opted for a different type of celebration.

The young boy and his friends made donations to Turkey for the boy's birthday instead, rather than buying him any gifts.

On February 6, two powerful quakes struck southern Turkey.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors were centered in Kahramanmaras, and rocked 10 other provinces – Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig. Some 13.5 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the tremors that struck in fewer than 10 hours.

More than 50,000 people were killed by the back-to-back quakes in Turkey, according to the latest official figures. Thousands of others were injured.

