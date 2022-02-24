LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Putin launches full-scale military operation

By Team KT Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 10:29 AM Last updated: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 10:37 AM

Russian forces on Thursday fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east. Explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Gunfire rattled near the capital’s main airport. The action prompted suspension of flights and roiled global markets. Oil, gold and silver prices have surged.

Follow the latest updates here:

10.35am: Attacks came from Russia, Belarus and annexed Crimea: Ukraine

Russian troops attacked Ukraine from Belarus as well as Russia with Belarusian support at around 5am local time on Thursday, and an attack is also being launched from annexed Crimea, Ukraine’s border guard service said. It said that attacks against border guard units and check points were under way using artillery, other military hardware and small arms in the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr.

10.29am: China tells its nationals in Ukraine to stay at home

The Chinese embassy in Ukraine on Thursday told its nationals in Ukraine to stay put at home as a precautionary measure, following the bombings of some Ukrainian cities and deployment of military operations in the country. The situation in Ukraine has deteriorated sharply and security risks have risen, with social order potentially descending into chaos, the embassy warned.

10.25am: Russia says it has taken out infrastructure at Ukraine air bases

Russia’s defence ministry said it has taken out military infrastructure at Ukrainian air bases and degraded Ukraine’s air defences, Russian news agencies reported.

The Russian ministry denied reports that one of its aircraft had been downed over Ukraine. Ukraine’s military said earlier that five Russian planes and one helicopter had been shot down over its Luhansk region.