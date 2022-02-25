Russia-Ukraine crisis: Explosions heard in Kyiv, official says enemy aircraft downed

Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 7:11 AM

Ukrainian forces downed an enemy aircraft over Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, which then crashed into a residential building and set it on fire, said Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister.

It was unclear whether the aircraft was manned. Herashchenko wrote on Telegram that a nine-storey residential building was on fire.

A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv earlier which Herashchenko said were the sounds of air defences firing at the aircraft.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday and Kyiv has reported dozens of casualties and hundreds of wounded.

