Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russians checked outside Kyiv, says Ukrainian leader

Moscow denies being involved in conflict and calls it Ukrainian internal affairs.
Europe5 days ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensnkyy has urged Moscow to end hostilities, adding that Russian airborne troops have been checked outside Kyiv.
“It wasn’t Ukraine that chose the path of war, but Ukraine is offering to go back to the path of peace,” he said Thursday.
He said a Russian airborne force in Hostomel airport outside Kyiv, which has a big runway, has been stopped and is being destroyed.
ALSO READ:
The Ukrainian leader said many Russian warplanes and armored vehicles were destroyed but didn’t give numbers. He also said an unspecified number of Russian troops was captured.
He said a difficult situation is developing in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city just over 20 kilometers from the Russian border. In the north the Russians are slowly advancing toward Chernihiv, Zelenskyy said.
He appealed to global leaders, saying that “if you don’t help us now, if you fail to offer strong assistance to Ukraine, tomorrow the war will knock on your door.”
ALSO READ:
Moscow denies being involved in conflict and calls it Ukrainian internal affairs.
Europe5 days ago
In a separate incident, a 79-year-old British man died after he fell from his boat at a marina
Europe5 days ago
Separatist leader urges reservists to show up at military enlistment offices.
Europe5 days ago
Several trucks were overturned by strong winds, disrupting traffic
Europe5 days ago
Fallen trees, toppled crane kill people in Britain, Netherlands
Europe5 days ago
US has accused Russia of planning to invade Ukraine.
Europe6 days ago
The cause of the fire was not immediately known
Europe6 days ago
Storm Eunice is expected to hit the country on Friday
Europe6 days ago