India: Women should make up 50 per cent of all pilots, aviation minister says

"Is 15 per cent good enough? My answer is a flat no," he said

Indian Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 4:03 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 4:13 PM

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday that women must account for 50 per cent of pilots in India.

Women currently account for 15 per cent of all pilots. "Is 15 per cent good enough? My answer is a flat no," said the minister.

“The reason is that the odds that you have overcome, the stereotypes you have surpassed, the pressure of performance you have endured have been extremely daunting. You have pierced every glass ceiling.” Today, there is need for a paradigm shift, Scindia said at a ‘Women in Aviation’ meet.

"I believe that our airlines are doing a tremendous job in terms of creating a healthy workplace environment for our women, whether it is creches, maternity leave and other structures," he added. “But I think we need to move beyond that.”

He also mentioned that airlines must consider giving paternity leave to male employees. Scindia called for “a mental shift” to pursue this goal.

"I really believe that equity is more important than equality,” said Scindia. “It is a very nuanced approach but I think the time has come to recognise it. It is not a fight for equality. It is a fight for equity."