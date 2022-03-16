India to restore some old, valid tourist visas for US nationals

Covid-19: No PCR test needed for vaccinated citizens, residents returning to Qatar from Feb 28
The Government of India announced that they will restore some old, valid tourist visas for US nationals with immediate effect, Consulate General of India in Chicago said in a press release on Tuesday.
The press release stated that the fresh issue of regular (papers) long-duration (10 years) tourist visas have been restored for US nationals.
It also reads that the e-tourist visas under three options (one month, one year and five years), which was suspended since March 2020, shall be restored. And the application for fresh e-tourist visas for eligible nationals can now be made at the Indian E-visa portal.
While the current scheme of regular tourist visa/e-visa (one month stay only) on a gratis basis will continue.
According to the press release, “Foreign nationals on tourist/e-tourist visas would be permitted to enter India only through designated Sea Immigration Check Posts (ICPs) or Airport ICPs by flights, including those under the Vande Bharat Mission or ‘air bubble’ scheme or by any flights as allowed by Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation.”
The release firmly stated that no foreign nationals, in any case, will be allowed to enter through the land border or riverine routes on a Tourist visa/E-Tourist visa.
