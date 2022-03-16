India: Schools, colleges reopen in Karnataka after hijab verdict

Parts of another Chinese city locked down
Asia3 days ago
A day after the Karnataka High Court pronounced its verdict on the hijab ban, the schools and colleges reopened in Udupi on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, section 144 will remain in force in the area with restrictions on processions, celebrations and protests till March 21.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi District announced that “all schools and colleges will be reopened tomorrow in the Udupi district but the imposition of 144 section will continue with restrictions on processions, celebrations and protests till 21st March.”
Ahead of the High Court’s verdict, the authorities had ordered the closure of schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday.
ALSO READ:
Notably, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on hijab in educational institutions and said that wearing hijab is not an essential religious practice.
The High Court, while upholding the Karnataka government’s order which directed strict enforcement of school and college uniform rules, had dismissed petitions challenging the hijab ban, saying that they are without merit.
Parts of another Chinese city locked down
Asia3 days ago
The Indian missile landed near Mian Chunnu city in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Wednesday evening without causing damage to civilian property
Asia3 days ago
The body was found hanged at the doors of their prayer room
Asia3 days ago
The victim later succumbed to his injuries
Asia3 days ago
The Enforcement Directorate said the PFI leader was 'trying to flee the country'
Asia3 days ago
Several people went on to vandalize the former Biju Janata Dal representative's car
Asia3 days ago
The fire appeared to have burnt 60 huts
Asia4 days ago
The Frontier Constabulary will be deployed on the day of the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan
Asia4 days ago