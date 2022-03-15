India hijab row: Karnataka CM says issue settled, students should focus on studies

Several people went on to vandalize the former Biju Janata Dal representative's car
Asia2 days ago
After the Karnataka High Court upheld the ban on wearing Hijab in educational institutions, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday urged the students to focus on education.
The Chief Minister said, “It is a question of fate and education of our children. We should all follow the verdict of a three-member bench of the High Court. Everyone should co-operate while implementing the orders of the High Court.”
He added, "All should accept the judgement."
He urged all the students to attend classes, not skip their examinations and shape their future.
According to ANI, the CM also said, “Necessary arrangements have been made to maintain law and order. As the case is settled by a High Court decision, everyone must agree.”
Karnataka Minister ES Eshwarappa said, “I welcome the HC’s decision. Quality education should be given to all students. So everyone should accept the order.”
A bench of Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi said that no case is made out for invalidating the Government Order of February 5.
The Hijab row had erupted in January this year when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing the hijab from entering. Following this, the girls sat in protest sat outside college over being denied entry.
After this, boys of several colleges in Udupi started attending classes wearing saffron scarves. This protest spread to other parts of the state as well leading to protests and agitations in several places in Karnataka.
