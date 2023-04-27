India: Kochi Water Metro ferries over 6,500 passengers on first day

Commercial operations started at 7am and closed at 8pm on inaugural day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service, with boats plying every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals

By ANI Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 1:31 AM

India's first water-based metro, Kochi Water Metro, which was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recorded a footfall of 6,559 passengers on Wednesday, its inaugural day of service.

The commercial operations started at 7am on Wednesday and closed at 8pm.

The 'Water Metro' operated every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals.

Kochi Water Metro, a one-of-its-kind project connecting Kochi's islands, was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday at Thiruvananthapuram.

Initially, eight electric-hybrid boats will ply on two routes — High Court-Vypin and Vyttila- Kakkanad.

On Wednesday, the service started in the High Court-Vypin route and the service on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route will begin from Thursday.

The single journey ticket fare for the High Court-Vypin route is Rs20. The fare for Vyttila- Kakkanad route will be Rs30.Other than single-journey tickets, Kochi Water Metro will also have weekly, monthly and quarterly passes. As an inaugural offer, commuters can enjoy discounts on the purchase of various trip passes.

A weekly trip pass with 12 trips is priced at Rs180 while the monthly trip passes are valid for 30 days, enabling 50 trips at a cost of Rs600.

The quarterly pass (three months) is priced at Rs1,500 and would enable passengers to avail of 150 trips within the period of 90 days.

People would also be able to use the 'Kochi One Card' for travelling on the Kochi Water Metro. The Mobile QR tickets can be booked through Kochi One app.

