India: Toddler among three walkers dead as truck rams into them in Kerala

Driver lost control of the vehicle while the victims were on a stroll

By PTI Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 2:47 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 3:45 PM

Three including a toddler lost their lives on Monday morning when the truck driver lost control and rammed into them while they were on a stroll at Vazhakulam near Kochi, police said.

Koovelipodi residents Mary, 60, her neighbour Prajesh, 36, and his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Alna were hit by a truck used by a parcel company.

Police suspect that the driver of the truck fell asleep, resulting in the tragedy.

The driver, who suffered minor injuries, has been taken into custody, police said.

The victims died before they were shifted to the hospital.