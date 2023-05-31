Video: Why a Filipina nanny’s post got over 11 million views

Cecil Ciabo Orillan is a domestic worker based in Kuwait; she returned to the Gulf country after going to the Philippines for a while since the kids missed her

by Angel Tesorero Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 6:00 AM

A 30-second video posted by a Filipina nanny has attracted over 11 million views on Facebook Reels. Compassion, care, reciprocal love and loyalty – these are the values that are present in the short clip that have melted the hearts of social media users.

The video was posted by Cecil Ciabo Orillan, 37, a domestic worker based in Kuwait. The moving video shows four young kids – aged 11, 8, 6 and 2.5 years old – running towards Orillan, calling her name in shrill, excited voices as she enters the house.

“I felt the love of the kids as they welcomed me with warmest hugs and tears of joy, as if I was their mother,” Orillan told Khaleej Times as she narrated the back-story of the video.

“I previously worked for seven years for this lovely and so-kind family,” she said. “Then I decided to return home for good in October last year. I got married to my long-time partner and thought of finding work back home and personally raise my own kids.”

“But after only four months, I got a call from my madam (her employer) and she asked me to come back. The kids missed me so much, she said. So, I flew back to Kuwait in February this year,” she added.

Bittersweet

“I had two employers before but this current family has treated me like their own. They took care of me when I was sick and they were always there when I needed help. So, when they asked me to come back, I never hesitated to return,” said Orillan, who first came to work as a household service worker in Kuwait in 2016.

She added: “But I must admit it was a bittersweet decision as I had to leave again my own family and forego my plans.”

Orillan’s family lives in Bacoor City, 30 kilometres south of Philippine capital Manila. She has two boys aged 17 and 12 and an eight-year old daughter from her previous relationship. She married her partner, who now serves as the guardian of her children.

“I had to ask my kids if it was okay to work abroad again and they said yes. I’m also lucky for having a loving and helpful husband who takes care of my children,” Orillan shared.

Pleasant surprise

Orillan, who is a very active social media user and an aspiring content creator, admitted she never thought the video would become viral.

“As I entered the house that day, I didn’t realise that my madam was taking our video. The video was taken on February 20 and I only posted it on March 13. A few days later my Reels post got viral and now it has garnered over 11 million views.”

Watch the heartwarming video here:

She continued: “It was a pleasant surprise but I guess my post struck a chord because people were able to relate to it. The kids ran to me and they were so happy seeing me again. I really loved them. I practically raised them like my own kids – this same story is repeated among thousands of Filipina nannies who left their own family and raised other children with care and compassion.”

“The video also embodies love and loyalty. Living and working abroad is a big challenge. I hoped by sharing the video, I was able to inspire other people to be kind and respectful to each other. That was the message of the video and that’s why it became viral,” Orillan concluded.

