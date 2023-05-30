Dubai: Filipino celebrities flying to UAE for Independence Day festivities next month; entry is free

The expat community in Dubai will have two celebrations for the 125th Philippine Independence Day

by Angel Tesorero Published: Tue 30 May 2023, 6:55 PM

Filipinos in Dubai will have two celebrations to mark the 125th Philippine Independence Day next month. Carrying the theme ‘Celebrating Talent, Unity and Diversity’, the first event will take place on June 10 at Dubai World Trade Centre, and the next one will take place a week later, on June 18, at the same venue. Entry to both events will be free,

Inviting her kababayan (compatriots), Elena Cruz, CEO of Infinite Communities event management, said: “Join us as we celebrate the bravery and resilience of our ancestors, and commemorate the day that paved the way for our freedom on June 10. Come and honour our rich history and culture with the Filipino community in the UAE.”

The actual commemoration of Philippine Independence is on June 12, the day when the country declared freedom from 333 years of Spanish colonial rule to become the first republic in Asia in 1898.

Cruz said the celebration in Dubai will have the usual highlighting of Filipino culture and heritage. “It will be a festive and entertaining event that is full of surprises,” she added.

There will be an indoor parade by various Filipino community groups, cultural presentations, lyre exhibition, musical concert, commercial exhibits, Mobile Legends competition, fashion show, modern hiphop competition, games and prizes.

Filipino celebrities Richard Gutierrez, Sue Ramirez and Sofia Andres will fly in from Manila to celebrate with and entertain their kababayan.

Patriotic fervour

Nationhood and a strong sense of patriotism will be the main highlight for the celebration on June 18, with the theme “Freedom. Future. History”, according to Ericson P. Reyes, president of Filipino Social Club (FilSoC).

He told Khaleej Times: “The whole-day event will elicit a huge Filipino crowd with fun-filled activities for the whole family like The Best of Philippine Festivals, Philippine Folk Music Chorale Competition, Speech Choir Competition, Mr. and Ms. Teen Philippines Independence 2023, Gawad 2023, Ulirang Kasambahay, Outstanding Filipino-Emirate Award, Outstanding Community Leader, Outstanding Filipino Volunteers, Outstanding Filipino of the Year for various sectors), Filipiniana Fashion Show, Philippine Folk Dance, Pinoy Bazaar, and more.”

