UAE President congratulates Emir on Qatar's National Day

ChatGPT is, quite simply, the best AI chatbot ever released to the general public
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, has sent a message of congratulations to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on the occasion of his country's National Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched a similar message to the Emir of Qatar as well.
Earlier this month, Sheikh Mohamed embarked on a state visit to Qatar, following an invitation from the Emir of Qatar, stemming from brotherly relations between the two countries.
