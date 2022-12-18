UAE

UAE President congratulates Emir on Qatar's National Day

Sheikh Mohamed earlier visited the Gulf country and was received with a warm welcome

Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

By WAM

Published: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 12:34 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, has sent a message of congratulations to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched a similar message to the Emir of Qatar as well.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Mohamed embarked on a state visit to Qatar, following an invitation from the Emir of Qatar, stemming from brotherly relations between the two countries.

