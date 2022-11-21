UAE President congratulates Emir of Qatar on the start of Fifa World Cup

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his best wishes to Sheikh Tamim and emphasised Emirates' support for Doha in hosting a successful tournament

By WAM Published: Mon 21 Nov 2022, 8:57 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today congratulated the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and the people of Qatar on the start of the 2022 World Cup.

During a telephone conversation between the two leaders, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his best wishes to Sheikh Tamim and emphasised the UAE's support for Qatar in hosting a successful tournament, which represents a great achievement for the State of Qatar and the Arab world.

Sheikh Tamim extended his thanks and appreciation to UAE President and wished him good health and further progress and prosperity for the UAE.

