Runner dies after competing in London Marathon

The host’s abrupt dismissal upends Fox News’s prime-time lineup — and the carefully honed impression that the ratings star was all but untouchable
A 45-year-old man died while travelling home after taking part in Sunday's London Marathon, race organisers said in a statement.
Steve Shanks, from Nottingham, was an experienced runner who finished the race in two hours, 53 minutes, 26 seconds, organisers said on Wednesday, adding that the cause of his death would be established later through medical examination.
"Everyone at London Marathon Events was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden death of Steve Shanks," the organisers said.
"A fundraising page for the Multiple Sclerosis Society has been set up in Steve's memory."
Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum won the men's race in a course record two hours, one minute, 25 seconds, with Dutch middle-distance athlete Sifan Hassan winning the women's race in her marathon debut in a stunning upset.
More than 48,000 people finished the race.
ALSO READ:
The host’s abrupt dismissal upends Fox News’s prime-time lineup — and the carefully honed impression that the ratings star was all but untouchable
As luxury cars become rolling supercomputers, designers are wondering how big is too big
The singer introduced Caribbean flair to mainstream US music
Uday is the second cheetah to die in KNP less than a month after female cheetah Sasha died of kidney ailment on March 27
The US urges the SAF and RSF to immediately and fully uphold the ceasefire
Lawsuit alleged store launched in 2008 had turned into an illegal monopoly, stifling innovation and competition while generating billions in profit for company
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake was at a depth of 20km
Judges refuse to hear a challenge by computer scientist to the US Patent and Trademark Office's refusal to issue patents for inventions his artificial intelligence system created