India: Armyman dies after trying to launch firecracker from his mouth

The host’s abrupt dismissal upends Fox News’s prime-time lineup — and the carefully honed impression that the ratings star was all but untouchable
A 35-year-old Armyman died trying to launch a firecracker by placing it in his mouth during a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, the police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred in Jalokhya village, Sardarpur tehsil in Amjhera district on Monday night. The soldier identified as Nirbhay Singh, 35, was posted in Jammu and Kashmir.
"The soldier arrived here on a month's leave to attend the wedding of his niece. During the celebrations, Singh placed a 'rocket' firecracker in his mouth and tried to burst it. But instead of launching, it exploded and killed him on the spot," Amjhera police station in-charge CB Singh said.
A case has been registered and an investigation was on. The body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem, he added.
According to reports, the family members informed the Army officials about the incident, after which a team from Mhow reached the village on Tuesday afternoon. The officers took the mortal remains of the soldier to Muktidham, and his last rites were performed as per the protocol.
