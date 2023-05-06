King Charles arrives at Westminster Abbey for coronation; ceremony begins

Tens of thousands of people had lined the side of the grand boulevard

By AP, AFP Published: Sat 6 May 2023, 1:25 PM Last updated: Sat 6 May 2023, 2:00 PM

King Charles III arrives at Westminster Abbey where he will be anointed and crowned in a ceremony steeped in history.

King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, travelled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the gilded Diamond Jubilee Coach.

They were escorted by the Sovereign’s Escort, comprising of about 160 soldiers on horseback. The Household Cavalry Mounted Band is leading the military procession.

It’s a much smaller procession than the one planned for the return route from the abbey, when some 4,000 troops will feature in a spectacular display of pageantry.

The state coach Charles and Camilla are travelling in was created in 2012 to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s 60th year on the throne. The procession will take about half an hour.

The coronation is the first of a king since 1937 and only the second to be televised, for the first time in colour. It is also being streamed online.

It will see the St Edward's Crown -- a solid gold, sacred symbol of the monarch's authority used only once in the reign -- placed on Charles's head at 1100 GMT to cries of "God Save the King".

Trumpet fanfares will sound through Westminster Abbey and ceremonial gun salutes will blast out across land and sea to mark the first coronation of a British monarch since 1953 -- and only the fifth since 1838.

Bells will peal in celebration at churches across the land, before liveried soldiers on foot and horseback stage a 7,000-strong military parade stretching through the streets of the capital.

Much of the two-hour Anglican service, led by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, would be recognisable to the 39 other monarchs crowned at Westminster Abbey since 1066.

