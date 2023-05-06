King Charles coronation today: 3 arrested over protest during historic event

Police did not confirm the arrest, saying they did not immediately name those arrested

By Reuters Published: Sat 6 May 2023, 1:17 PM

British police arrested Graham Smith, leader of an anti-monarchist group Republic, ahead of King Charles' coronation on Saturday, a spokesperson for the group said.

A photo posted on Twitter showed Smith sitting on the ground surrounded by a group of police officers. An officer at the scene said three republican protesters had been arrested.

