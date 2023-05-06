Look: UAE Vice-President meets King Charles at reception ceremony ahead of coronation

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla, wishing them success

By Wam Published: Sat 6 May 2023, 10:37 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, attended the reception ceremony held at Buckingham Palace by His Majesty King Charles III, King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

His Highness conveyed to His Majesty King Charles III the greetings of UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his congratulations to him on the occasion of his coronation, expressing his sincere good wishes to His Majesty the King for success in his royal duties, and wishing the United Kingdom and its people more success, progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla, wishing them success.

His Highness expressed the keenness of the country's leadership to develop the historical relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, and its endeavour to develop and strengthen them in order to build a better future between the two countries.

The Vice-President also spoke of the role played by Queen Elizabeth II in strengthening the bond between both nations.

ALSO READ: