Ed Sheeran sings 'Bad Habits' for Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma's daughter

Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 12 Apr 2024, 2:59 PM

Music sensation Ed Sheeran recently appeared on the Indian show 'Breakfast with Champions' alongside cricketer Rohit Sharma and host Gaurav Kapoor.

The trio discussed the game of cricket and talked about the music industry. Sharma's wife Ritika and daughter Samaira also appeared in the episode.

Sheeran sang 'Bad Habits' for Samaira, with Rohit seen smiling and applauding happily.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheeran asked Rohit about his retirement plans and whether he was interested in owning a team. The cricketer replied that he hadn't given much thought to retirement.

"I am still playing well at this point in time, so I am thinking I am going to continue for a few more years. And then, I don't know," Rohit said.

Currently, Rohit is playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 season, while Sheeran has returned home after he visited India.

Earlier last month, Sheeran and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a fun video on Instagram featuring the duo recreating the 'DDLJ' star's iconic pose.

Sheeran's visit concluded in a live concert at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where he entertained fans with his chart-topping hits. Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh joined him onstage and heightened the concert's energetic atmosphere.

ALSO READ: