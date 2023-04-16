Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Coachella groove to Bhangra

Will One Direction reunite soon? Fans speculate if boy band will share screen on James Corden's show
It was a historic moment for Indian artists as actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the US' popular Coachella music festival.
Dosanjh was part of the day two line-up of the first weekend, which saw performances by global music stars such as Blackpink, Charli XCX, Labrinth and Kid Laroi.
Dressed in an all-black traditional Punjabi attire paired with sneakers, Dosanjh prayed before entering the stage and was welcomed with huge cheer from the fans amid fireworks.
"Now it has been written in history. Punjabi aa gaye hum Coachella (Punjabis have reached Coachella). And those who don't understand my songs, catch the vibe," Dosanjh said on stage in Punjabi.
As per other videos circulating on social media, the singer-actor, who shuffles between Indian and Canada, performed his hit tracks such as "Jatt da pyaar", "Patiala peg" and 'Lemonade'.
He was accompanied by a live band and bhangra dance troupe during his close to 45 minute-long set.
During the performance of "Patiala peg", American music producer and DJ Diplo was spotted dancing in the crowd, a video of which was shared by Dosanjh on his Instagram Stories.
Audiences were seen asking him to extend his set, but Dosanjh hinted that he had to leave the stage and thanked them for all the love.
