Bollywood star Sonu Sood saves passenger's life at airport while returning from Dubai

The actor was at the immigration counter and was waiting in queue when, suddenly, an unexpected situation occured

By ANI Published: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 9:57 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 10:31 PM

It isn't just Sonu Sood's onscreen presence that has enthralled film lovers – the Bollywood actor has also won many hearts with his philanthropic endeavours, and recently saved a passenger's life while returning from Dubai.

Upon his return, an unexpected situation occurred at the immigration counter – but it was Sood's quick thinking that helped save the day. The actor was at the immigration counter and was waiting in queue when, suddenly, a middle-aged man lost consciousness and fainted on the spot. Sood cushioned the man's head and immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

After a couple of minutes, the man regained consciousness, and Sood's presence of mind was praised by immigration officers and onlookers present at the scene.

The man also expressed his gratitude to Sood, and thanked him for saving his life.

From helping migrants reach their homes to arranging medicines and other Covid relief equipment for patients, Sood's humanitarian efforts during the pandemic garnered a lot of love and admiration from his followers.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the action thriller 'Fateh' in his home production 'Fateh' – the directorial debut of Vaibhav Mishra, which is based on a true story. The film is scheduled to release in 2023.

Talking about the venture, Sood had earlier said, "The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of this project. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience."

