Dubai: Dh15,600 luxury watch named after Bollywood actor launched in the city

The A-lister jetted into town for the special event

Photo by Rahul Gajjar

by Ambica Sachin Published: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 4:30 PM

Celebrities and timepieces have enjoyed mutually rewarding associations for long. From its origin as a traditional mechanical instrument to tell time, watches have evolved today into objects of art that often reflect the social status of the person sporting them. Swiss brand Rado that swears by a 'if we can imagine it, we can make it' philosophy recently launched its Captain Cook High Tech Ceramic Hrithik Roshan Special Edition watch in Dubai in the presence of the Bollywood A-lister himself.

“We are matched as far as what Rado stands for and what I aspire to stand for,” Hrithik Roshan told Khaleej Times at the event. “(There’s ) a commitment to excellence and growing. I see the passion behind the scenes. I have been to the place where they actually make the watches. And I’ve seen the final product and it feels like what I aspired for. That just says it all. Not only that, even when they are making an ad film, the process that goes into it is very similar to what I would do. So, there are no compromises. Everything is discipline based. There's an aspiration to do something that is not done. So, we are the same in many ways.”

Champion quarterback Tom Brady’s association with IWC Schaffhausen and Daniel ‘James Bond’ Craig’s Omega fixation is, of course, testimony to the timeless appeal of celeb endorsements for luxury watches.

Hrithik is one of Bollywood’s biggest fitness brand ambassadors; the actor's recent Instagram post showcasing his six-pack abs has no doubt motivated many to hit the gym in the new year. But as such with timepieces evolving into smart watches where does that leave the luxury watch market, we wonder.

“Well, you don't get smarter than this (referring to the watch on his wrist),” Hrithik tells us. “This is a watch for every single occasion. And if I can nudge Rado in the right direction maybe that's where it will probably grow into…”

Rado CEO Adrian Bosshard adds; “A smart watch is an instrument. A mechanical watch like Rado is a jewellery piece - it is an art; a personal commitment.” He points out that while a smart watch gets obsolete after a few years, a high-end watch can be a legacy handed down over generations.

The Vikram Vedha star jetted into Dubai for the special launch at The Rivoli R Lounge at the H Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road on Monday, January 16, followed by a visit to the Dubai Mall store as well as the brand’s flagship store at Al Fahidi street where he was bombarded with rapturous fans. The James Bond-esque ad for the watch sees the action hero as a fearless adventurer scaling new heights in keeping with his personality. With a tagline that proudly proclaims the watch has been specially designed for an adventurer who wears his watch as an attitude, there is no doubt the association is a match made in branding heaven as Roshan is known for his fierce attitude towards life and cinema in equal measure.

The watch which boasts a matt plasma high-tech ceramic case with a sapphire crystal is personalised with Hrithik Roshan’s metallic signature - no doubt a huge draw for die-hard fans of the actor who wouldn’t mind paying a premium to sport a piece that carries their favourite actor’s name on it.

But as the waiting media and fans find out, even brand ambassadors of the quintessential keeper of times, are prone to not keeping to the schedule. But then again when it is a Bollywood superstar like Hrithik Roshan, who has jetted into the country specifically for a couple of hours, to fulfil his endorsement duties, and most significantly in the midst of intense physical and mental training to prep for his new role in a demanding new action-movie like Fighter, all is forgiven. After all he is the man of the hour.