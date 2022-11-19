UAE weather: Temperatures to gradually decrease today

Humidity levels will range from 30 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 6:29 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times especially westward and over the coasts, with a gradual decrease in temperatures, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 33ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 15ºC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 30 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northeasterly winds will blow, freshening gradually, with a speed of 15km/h to 25km/h reaching 40km/h, causing blowing dust.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate gradually becoming rough by evening in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ: