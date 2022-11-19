UAE weather: Temperatures to gradually decrease today

The season is characterised by significant drop in temperatures, strong winds and light to heavy showers
The day will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times especially westward and over the coasts, with a gradual decrease in temperatures, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 33ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 15ºC in internal areas.
Humidity levels will range from 30 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northeasterly winds will blow, freshening gradually, with a speed of 15km/h to 25km/h reaching 40km/h, causing blowing dust.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate gradually becoming rough by evening in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
The season is characterised by significant drop in temperatures, strong winds and light to heavy showers
Light to moderate winds may cause blowing dust; the sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea
Humidity levels will range from 25 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
The country will transition into winter by the end of this month, cooler temperatures are expected to prevail for 100 days
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas
Temperatures in the country could be as low as 17ºC
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 36ºC
Temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in internal areas