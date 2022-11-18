UAE weather: Mercury to drop to 16ºC, fog alert issued

Visibility is set to drop over some coastal and internal areas from 2am until 9am

By Web Desk Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 6:20 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

A fog alert has been issued by authorities. Horizontal visibility is set to drop.

Visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 2am until 9am, today.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 33ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 33ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 21ºC in Abu Dhabi and 23ºC in Dubai and 16ºC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 30 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds will blow with a speed of 10km/h to 20km/h reaching 30km/h.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian gulf and in the Oman sea.

