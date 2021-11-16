UAE weather: Highs to hit 33°C; sunny to partly cloudy

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning.
Sunny to partly cloudy weather to continue in most part of the UAE on Wednesday, November 16.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, light to moderate winds will freshen at times during the day.
In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, temperatures are likely to remain as low as 31°C and 30°C, respectively, while humidity could reach 75 per cent in Dubai and 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded in Southern Iran at 10:05pm local time on November 15. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, UAE was not affected, and residents did not feel the tremor
