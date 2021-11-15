UAE's NCM records another earthquake in Iran; no effect in the Emirates

The same area had seen twin earthquakes on Sunday

Mon 15 Nov 2021

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake recorded in the south of Iran on Monday had no impact on the UAE. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the quake was recorded at 11.44am.

The same area had seen twin earthquakes on Sunday, sending jolts all the way to the UAE.

Yesterday, residents in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah had reported feeling the tremors that lasted “two to three minutes”. Multiple buildings were evacuated for tenants’ own safety.

UAE sees up to three minor earthquakes every year, but they are no cause for worry, a seismological expert had told Khaleej Times.

The NCM advises that in the event of an earthquake, one must remain calm and act both quickly and wisely to ensure safety.