UAE weather: Chance of rain, temperatures to rise today

The temperature in Abu Dhabi will be as high as 45ºC

By Web Desk Published: Sat 13 Aug 2022, 6:30 AM Last updated: Sat 13 Aug 2022, 6:35 AM

Temperatures in the UAE will be as high as 49ºC today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

The day will be hot and fair to partly cloudy at times, it added.

Clouds will appear eastward and may become convective by afternoon. There is a chance of rain, southward.

The temperature in Abu Dhabi will be as high as 45ºC, today. Whereas, Dubai will see mercury rise to 44ºC.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ: