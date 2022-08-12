UAE: Residents in Fujairah, Kalba return to normal life after floods

Residents thank welfare groups and social workers for helping them move back to their properties

Vehicle submerged in water during floods in Fujairah. — File photo by Shihab

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 8:34 PM Last updated: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 8:57 PM

Over the past several days, Fujairah residents have been busy cleaning their houses, discarding damaged goods, shopping for essential household items, and helping others restore their properties.

Abdul Kalam is among the many residents who have been working tirelessly to help others clean and restore their properties. “It has been a roller coaster ride for over 10 days. I thank Almighty that everything is under control now, and we have returned to our normal life,” said Abdul Kalam.

“After helping many others clean their houses across the city, I have finally cleaned my house and we have been staying here since yesterday,” added Abdul Kalam.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the UAE in the last week of July and caused havoc in the day-to-day lives of people in Fujairah. Hundreds of residents were stranded as water levels increased and residents residing in villas were moved to the safety of hotels and apartments.

Many Fujairah residents are thanking welfare groups and social workers for taking swift action and working tirelessly to help them move back to their properties.

“I thank the people who helped me move back to my house. A few still reside at government facilities, including my cousin Nasir Ahmed,” said Mohammed Rizwan Shaikh, who hails from Nagpur, Maharashtra, India.

Shaikh said that his residence is situated in a low-lying area, and it took five days for the water to subside. “I wanted to return to my house as it was difficult to stay at the government facility with three small kids. However, I am thankful for the authorities for helping us,” Shaikh added.

Ravish Iyer, a resident of Kalba working at a Sharjah government firm, said his family is in peace now as life is almost back to normal. “A few things are yet to be restored — like my car, which was submerged in water for three days and needs heavy repair. I am presently driving a rented car,” said Iyer.

“We still have to replace a few pieces of furniture at my house and we will do it soon,” added Iyer.

