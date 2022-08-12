UAE rains: Meet the Dubai resident who coordinated tonnes of donations for flood-hit Fujairah

Lorna Bancroft, friends helped donated drinking water, food, furniture reach affected victims

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 7:31 PM

Several Dubai residents have undertaken an initiative to distribute tonnes of relief supplies and resources such as food, water, and furniture to victims severely affected by the recent floods in Fujairah.

One among many social workers is Lorna Bancroft, a former radio presenter in Dubai. When Bancroft heard that parts of the country were flooding, she stocked supplies and commodities in her vehicle and left the following day to help the victims.

“Thank God we could make it to the residential localities submerged in water by our trucks. We took our floating boats and started to rescue people and animals,” said Bancroft. “It was terrifying to see there was no water to drink and no electricity and the weather was also not much favourable.”

When she heard that water was entering homes in Fujairah and Kalba, Bancroft and her friends soon reached out to many to donate relief supplies for the flood victims.

“I was mind blown by the response received,” said Bancroft, who has been actively involved in philanthropy work.

Hundreds responded with kind messages to help the residents of Fujairah and Kalba.

Bancroft said several friends helped with the logistical details of the donations, and many donated their services.

“Like Cummins Arabia, for example. They kindly donated four eight-tonne trucks so that we could transport all the donations to the community. They have been amazing. We will continue to work and help to rebuild the community,” said Bancroft.

Donations included hundreds and thousands of litres of water, food packets, toys and games for children, cleaning supplies, and much more.

“Fujairah residents were desperate for drinking water as the water in some parts of the Emirate had been contaminated. We also received help from hundreds of them (donors) for food. We have given away perishable items so flood victims can use them,” Bancroft explained.

Several organisations also donated furniture.

“Horizon International School donated tonnes of used and unused furniture to be given away to many Fujairah schools and residents. We collected it from the school in huge trucks and handed it over to Kairali Cultural Association Fujairah - Kalba Unit,” said Bancroft.

“To my surprise, a representative from a company in Dubai reached out to me as they wanted to donate nearly 300 sofa sets to flood-affected victims in the Eastern region.”

Members of the Kairali Cultural Association have kept the furniture at their warehouses in Kalba and Fujairah.

“We will be handing these supplies over to the families and schools affected by the flood,” said Prince Thekkuttayail, member, Kairali Cultural Association Fujairah - Kalba Unit.

Members of the welfare group said many families have been shifted to government facilities and are yet to return to their houses.

“We have prepared a list of families affected by the flood. We will be adding more names and will start the distribution of the furniture and food packets soon,” said Prince.

The members say they will distribute the donations based on the family’s requirements. “Furniture is required for most of the houses here. There are a few families with children, and we have toys and games for them,” said Nabeel Ahmed, one among 25 members of the welfare group who are actively working round the clock so people can resume their everyday lives.

“We are also in the process of getting mattresses as part of donations, which we will also be shelving out. We will give the mattresses to bachelor accommodations,” said Nabeel.

Fujairah had been subject to heavy rainfall that began on the night of July 27, leading to large parts of the city submerging in water. The emirate has nearly returned to normal through relentless hard work from welfare groups, authorities, and social workers.

