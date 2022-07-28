Heavy rain in UAE: SRTA warns drivers not to use Sharjah road

Motorists are advised only to use the route in cases of extreme necessity

By Web Desk Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 9:06 AM Last updated: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 9:13 AM

Drivers have been advised not to use a road in Sharjah except in cases of severe necessity.

The emirate's Road and Transport Authority has warned motorists to use the road in the Daftah area towards Khorfakkan with extreme caution.

Some rocks in the area are being removed after wadis were flooded due to heavy rain, the authority warned.

The NCEMA on Wednesday said the authorities concerned are responding to emergencies resulting from the "torrential rains and floods in several regions in the country."

