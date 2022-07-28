Heavy rain in UAE: SRTA warns drivers not to use Sharjah road

Videos show rain-drenched lush greenery, water-clogged street as temperature dips to 17°C in peak summer
Drivers have been advised not to use a road in Sharjah except in cases of severe necessity.
The emirate's Road and Transport Authority has warned motorists to use the road in the Daftah area towards Khorfakkan with extreme caution.
Some rocks in the area are being removed after wadis were flooded due to heavy rain, the authority warned.
The NCEMA on Wednesday said the authorities concerned are responding to emergencies resulting from the "torrential rains and floods in several regions in the country."
Winds will be moderate to strong, blowing up dust and reducing visibility
Visibility will drop due to blowing dust and sand
Blowing dust and sand to reduce visibility
Clouds will appear eastward by afternoon
Conditions at sea during this period will be moderate to rough and very rough
Light to moderate winds during daytime to be freshening at times
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea