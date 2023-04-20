UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: 3 ways you can stay in the UAE without a sponsor

Some methods even allow you to sponsor both yourself and your family

by

Tamanna Sajeed

Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 1:51 PM

ALSO READ:

Tamanna Sajeed

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

Is Binge eating the new coping mechanism?

videos

Is Binge eating the new coping mechanism?

In popular imagination, eating disorders are synonymous with stress eating. The problem is far deeper, though. Ashamed of how they appear, many youngsters are binging on food only to force it out of their bodies. Listen to the full Khaleej Times Life podcast on Spotify, Amazon, Apple podcast and YouTube

videos